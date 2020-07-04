Daniel Cormier pens lengthy message to Khabib Nurmagomedov following death of his father Abdulmanap

Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier sent his good friend and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov a lengthy message following the death of his father Abdulmanap.

Earlier today the tragic news broke that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, had died at age 57.

The renowned trainer, who also coached a number of other combat sports notables, passed away in a Moscow hospital due to complications stemming from his battle with the COVID-19 virus.

It did not take long for condolences and well-wishes to start pouring in from the stars of the combat sports world, many of who had fond memories of Nurmagomedov.

Among those who shared their condolences was Khabib’s good friend and long time training partner Daniel Cormier.

‘DC’ took to his official Instagram page where he issued the following message to Khabib and the entire Nurmagomedov family.

“My brother Khabib, I am praying for you and your family. Your father leaves such a tremendous legacy behind. Every time I was around him, I could see how proud he was of you. You showed him some amazing things, my brother. He trained you to be a fighter and you got there. I love you, my brother. Hug your mom, hug your wife and children and know you have a ton of support around the world during this tough time.” Daniel Cormier wrote to Khabib Nurmagomedov. “Everyone else, please swipe right. This video shows who Abdulmanap was, as he wrestled one of my youth wrestlers before UFC 187. He would wrestle anyone, big or small. It’s a memory I’ll never forget. Rest In Peace, Abdulmanap. One day we will all meet again.”

In addition to Cormier, Khabib also received condolences from fellow lightweight standouts in Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson.

Daniel Cormier is slated to return to the Octagon at UFC 252 for a trilogy bout with reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

As for Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champion is expected to have a title unification bout with interim belt holder Justin Gaethje this September.

