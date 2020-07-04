Gilbert Burns no longer playing with memes, believes “karma” played a role in UFC 251 removal

Streaking contender Gilbert Burns was expected to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 251.

Sadly that is no longer the case as earlier tonight it was reported that ‘Durinho’ had contracted the Coronavirus in Florida and thus would not be able to compete at next weekend’s pay-per-view event against Usman.

Gilbert Burns was obviously devastated by the news for multiple reasons and shared the following reaction on social media.

💔 devastating news, not feeling well but I’m going to win this battle! Stay safe out there! Much love 🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

Shortly thereafter, Gilbert Burns returned to Twitter where he vowed that he would no longer be playing with memes, citing his removal from UFC 251 as possible “karma”.

That’s freaking Karma not playing This memes no more! 😢😢💔 pic.twitter.com/8R88oEbc7q — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 4, 2020

The good news for Burns (19-3 MMA) is that despite short-notice offers from Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, the UFC reportedly plans on rebooking him against Usman (16-1 MMA) later this year.

Gilbert Burns is currently riding a six-fight win streak, which includes four straight victories inside of the promotions stacked welterweight division.

In his most recent effort this past May, Burns scored a lopsided unanimous decision victory over former welterweight champ Tyron Woodley.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman was most previously seen in action at December’s UFC 245 event, where he scored a fifth round TKO victory over the aforementioned Colby Covington.

Following the removal of Gilbert Burns vs. Kamaru Usman, UFC 251 will now be headlined by a featherweight title fight rematch featuring former champion Max Holloway taking on Alex Volkanovski.

Volkanovski defeated ‘Blessed’ by way of unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 245 last December to capture the UFC featherweight crown.

The co-main event of UFC 251 will now feature a vacant men’s bantamweight title fight between Jose Aldo and Petr Yan.

Hopefully Gilbert Burns can make a speedy recovery and return to good health so that a fight with Kamaru Usman can be rebooked in the near future.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020