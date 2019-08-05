Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones trilogy fight: ‘Ultimately it will be up to me’

If you ask most fans around the MMA world, a third fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is something they would absolutely want to see. The real question is whether or not it will come to fruition.

Cormier already has enough on his plate as he is preparing to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 next weekend in Anaheim. If “DC” can improve to 2-0 against Miocic — the longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion of all-time — a trilogy fight with Jones could be absolutely massive.

When it comes to a third fight with Jones, Cormier is a bit conflicted with the idea.

“When it comes to Jones, I know now with all that I’ve accomplished, I don’t need that fight,” Cormier said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “I’ll be fine regardless but it will be something we revisit, me and my team, my management and everybody else and we’ll see if it’s something we want to do. Ultimately it will be my decision.

“Things are different. I feel like Jones is competing so many times because he has to try and one, regain the faith of the fans, but also retake his place in the sport and I did that. My place is secure with no question marks, no issues in regards in what I’ve done. It would ultimately be up to me to see what I want to do.”

One thing is for certain, Jon Jones has the ability to bring out the worst in Daniel Cormier. Sure, it makes for interesting promos and fascinating pre-fight buildups, but Cormier isn’t completely sold on carrying any extra baggage that could be tied to the trilogy fight — regardless of how it plays out.

“I think at this point in my career and my life, if you ask me these questions three years ago in 2015 after I lost to him the first time, I’d get all kinds of fired up about everything Jon Jones. Now I’m at a different time in my life,” Cormier explained. “Maybe I’ve lost faith in the honor of the sport because I feel that if we fight again, at the end of it win or lose, something extra will always be tied to it and I’m not talking about past interactions.

“I’m talking even after this next one, something will happen and it will just ruin it. Even after our last fight, I was ready to move on. Like OK, you got me and look what happened. I guess I just lost faith in everything.”

At the moment, Cormier understands why people are clamoring for a third fight with Jones — especially when it could happen at heavyweight. It puts a fresh coat of paint on something we have seen twice before. UFC president Dana White also would be interested in seeing a trilogy fight at heavyweight even though both fighters have said they would prefer it at 205 pounds.

In any event, Cormier has a tall task ahead of him when he faces Stipe Miocic in a highly anticipated rematch next weekend.

Does Daniel Cormier need a third fight with Jon Jones to cement his overall legacy?

