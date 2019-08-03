Dana White discusses potential Jones vs Cormier trilogy fight

Whether it’s George St Pierre vs Matt Hughes, Wanderlei Silva vs. Quinton Jackson or Frankie Edgar vs Gray Maynard, fans love a good trilogy fight. Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones is no exception, and “DC” has been gunning for a rematch since his no-contest bout against Jones at UFC 214.

UFC President Dana White is on board for the potential rematch.

During a sit-down interview with Laura Sanko, White discussed the possibility of another Cormier and Jones face off. He said,

“The Cormier fight doesn’t need to happen again, but I think people want it to happen again, I want to see it again, I know they both want it. I want to see it at heavyweight, but those two are so stubborn, they both want it at 205.”

Jon Jones has been in hot water recently due to an alleged battery of a woman in a strip club. Despite the recent controversy, Dana White believes the odds of Jones returning to the Octagon this year are very good. “Bones” is also keen for a rematch against the heavyweight champ.

The possibility of the rematch will be dependent on the outcome of “DC’s” upcoming heavyweight bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. The event takes place on August 17, 2019, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Make sure to follow BJPenn.com for all the fight news you need to know.

Obviously a trilogy bout between Jones and Cormier would result in some major cash for Dana White and the UFC, so proposed grudge match seems likely.

Who do you think would emerge victorious if Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier were to square off for a third and final time? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

