Chatri Sityodtong praises Cris Cyborg after UFC release

Cris Cyborg has parted ways with the UFC.

In the short period of time that she’s been separated from the Las Vegas-based promotion, she has already received interested from former Strikeforce boss and current Bellator president Scott Coker, who is reportedly preparing to make her an offer. And from the sounds of it, Cyborg also has the respect and admiration of ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Sityodtong reacted to Cyborg’s divorce from the UFC in a statement to Sherdog. Although he didn’t confirm whether or not he plans to make her an offer, he did praise her as the greatest female martial artist ever.

“I love ‘Cyborg’,” Sityodtong said. “Not only is she the greatest female martial artist in history, but she also has a heart of gold. I respect most that Cris [Justino] wants to use her voice and platform to inspire and help the world.

“Ultimately, she is an inspiration to millions around the world for her life story, achievements, and her values.”

Chatri Sityodtong has signed a number of high-profile free agents over the last year, including former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former UFC lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez, and other notables like Sage Northcutt, Nieky Holzken, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Yushin Okami, and Arjan Bhullar.

While it’s hard to say where Cris Cyborg will end up after his UFC departure, she’d certainly make a great addition to the ever-growing ONE Championship roster.

