Daniel Cormier explains why it’s so difficult to walk away from fighting

Daniel Cormier has said time and time again that he would retire by his 40th birthday. Yet, he turned 40 in March and is still fighting, as he has a fight booked against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

Why he is continuing to fight is easy. “DC,” says making the walk to the cage and fighting is like an addicting drug and something he couldn’t let go of. And, he believes he is not alone in that. Rather, he says that is why most fighters stick around too long.

“I just want to fight again. I knew I wanted to fight at least one more time, I wanted to at least make the walk again. That is why you see guys hang around way too long because it is like a drug,” Cormier said to ESPN. “The most addicting drug you could ever have is walking through that curtain. I knew I needed to make that walk at least one more time. I knew I wanted to be done by the time I was 40. But, when it didn’t happen I knew that the walk still had to be made. That is why I’m fighting Stipe.”

At first, he was sticking around for the Brock Lesnar fight. But, that fight did not come to fruition. So, following back surgery and his 40th birthday, the heavyweight champion will give Miocic the rematch. The UFC told him he did not need to take the fight and could retire, but he says he never got the fight in March against the WWE star, so admits he needed to make the walk to the Octagon at least once more. And, he feels like he owes Miocic the rematch as he gave him the chance to become a champ-champ last summer.

Daniel Cormier does not know if this fight will be his last, either. He knows it is hard to walk away from the sport, but says he would need to be paid a lot of money to stick around even longer. So, UFC 241, could very well be Cormier’s last fight of his career.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s reasoning as to why fighters can’t retire or stay retired? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/11/2019.