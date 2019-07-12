Floyd Mayweather laughs at Conor McGregor rematch

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was asked about a potential rematch with UFC star Conor McGregor, and all he could do was laugh.

TMZ Sports spoke to Mayweather in Los Angeles this week and asked him about potentially fighting McGregor again. The two previously met in the summer of 2017 in a boxing superfight that did record-setting pay-per-view numbers. Mayweather won the fight via 10th-round TKO, but McGregor has been angling for a rematch ever since.

Despite the big numbers, Mayweather apparently isn’t interested in fighting McGregor again.

“Hahahaha. Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy. These kids are some circus clowns. They can’t f*ck with Money May,” Mayweather said.

McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch since getting knocked out by Mayweather in August 2017. He has since returned to MMA, where he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. McGregor has not fought since then due to a suspension, but is now cleared to compete again. Despite being able to fight, McGregor currently has no UFC fight scheduled.

It takes two to tango in the fight game, however. Since Mayweather apparently isn’t interested in fighting McGregor for a second time, the odds of seeing a rematch are slim to none. Still, there is still some potential intrigue in seeing these rivals two square off again, particularly if it’s an MMA fight in the Octagon. That being said, it seems very unlikely that Mayweather would ever compete in mixed martial arts considering he’s 42-years old now.

Now we await to see what McGregor says about this. He likely won’t take too kindly to being called a clown by Mayweather, so expect McGregor do deliver some jabs of his own. However, those jabs are likely to take place on social media rather than in a ring or cage.

Are you interested in seeing a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor?