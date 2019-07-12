Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones encounter at ESPYS was ‘not friendly’

UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier ran into UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones before the ESPYS on Wednesday, and not surprisingly the encounter wasn’t cordial.

According to TMZ Sports, who spoke to Cormier at the event, the lingering resentment between DC and Jones still remains.

“No, we’re not friendly,” Cormier said when asked if he and Jones shook hands at a Los Angeles hotel. Cormier was awarded the ESPY for MMA Fighter of the Year after a tremendous 2018 where he captured the UFC heavyweight championship and won two other fights. It’s an award that’s well deserved considering how dominant he was.

Cormier is next tasked with facing former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241 later this summer in Anaheim. Should DC get by Miocic for a second time, the calls for a trilogy fight with Jones will be high.

According to Cormier, it’s still his goal to beat Jones after losing a decision to him at UFC 182 and then getting knocked out with a head kick at UFC 214 (later turned into a No Contest after Jones tested positive for banned substances).

“It was my dream twice (to beat Jones),” Cormier said.

Cormier and Jones have both mentioned interest in a third fight between the two rivals. Despite UFC president Dana White saying he wants to see a trilogy fight between these two at heavyweight, both fighters remain adamant the fight happens at 205lbs, where so far Jones has proven he’s the better fighter.

However, if a third fight does take place, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon. First, DC needs to get by Miocic at UFC 241, and that’s no small feat. As well, Jones will have to heal up after taking a beating from Thiago Santos at UFC 239. But with so much bad blood between DC and Jones still, a third fight in the future does seem to be in the cards one day.

Do you think we will one day see the trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones?