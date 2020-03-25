Daniel Cormier expects the UFC will put on ‘massive events every week’ following Coronavirus pandemic

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier has said the UFC will return with a bang after the Coronavirus pandemic has improved.

Earlier this month, the UFC president Dana White announced the organization would cancel upcoming shows in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. He has assured that Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18th will still take place, but will likely happen outside of the U.S. Currently, all live sporting events are affected by Coronavirus restrictions, so it is uncertain when MMA will return to normal.

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier is confident we will see “massive events every week” to make up for the lost time.

“There’s nothing right now. We’re essentially in a holding pattern,” Cormier said (transcript via Sherdog) on Michael Bisping’s podcast, Believe You Me. “The UFC is on pause. Not even the UFC, the whole world is on pause right now. All sports, everything that entertains. So it’s just a wait and sees.”

“DC” is expected to return to the Octagon to face Stipe Miocic in a trilogy bout before retirement. This would be his final opportunity to reclaim the heavyweight belt since Miocic took it from him in their UFC 241 fight in 2019. Cormier is unclear what date this will take place, but is confident the UFC will be able to recover and return on top form:

“But you know what you can look forward to as an athlete is knowing that when the UFC returns, you’re going to be a part of some massive fight cards. Because all these fights have to happen, and as long as the UFC is on pause, the UFC is not making any money,” he continued. “So when the UFC comes back, they have to make all that money that’s supposed to be made over the course of the year, so they’re going to put on massive fight cards every single week until the end of the year and I cannot wait to be a part of it.

“Superfight after superfight after superfight, super fight card after super fight card, super card, super card. It’s gonna be like the UFC back in the day when there was one every couple of months and you got massive cards every time.”

Do you think the Coronavirus will prevent the Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier trilogy bout from coming to fruition? Let us know in the comments.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/25/2020.