Daniel Cormier condemns Conor McGregor for crossing the line with deleted tweet: “I immediately called Khabib”

Daniel Cormier was quick to pick up the phone and check in on his longtime friend Khabib Nurmagomedov following a recent post by Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week McGregor took to Twitter with a number of tweets that have since been deleted. During the online rampage, the Irishman not only took aim at Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie, but also sent out a cryptic message that appeared to be aimed at his longtime nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As seen in the screenshot below, Conor McGregor tweeted “Covid is good and father is evil?”.

McGregor’s post, which was later deleted, seemed to be a response to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tweet of “Good always defeats evil, very happy for Dustin Poirier” which was dropped just moments after the Irish star was defeated by ‘The Diamond’ for a second time at UFC 264.

For former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier, the latest trash talk from Conor McGregor has not only crossed the line but he also believes it to be a “cry for help”.

“I get shock value and I get trying to get people to talk but way too far,” Cormier said on his ESPN show with co-host Ryan Clark (via MMAFighting). “To the point that I immediately called Khabib last night and said, ‘Are you OK?’ Asking him if he’s OK after having to see that, especially with no ability to do anything about it again. He spoke to my kids at my wrestling program the other day and said he was never happier than when he got to fight McGregor on the day. Because for so long, he wanted to get his hands on Conor and beat Conor up.”

Daniel Cormier continued:

“Well, he can’t do that no more cause he’s not a prizefighter anymore. So now he just has to kind of swallow that. Way too far. Honestly, when Conor does stuff like that, it’s hard to understand how there’s still this mass amount of people that support that type of behavior. After the fight with Dustin Poirier, a lot of people questioned whether or not Conor McGregor was reaching to try and get in the head of Dustin Poirier. Reach back to a time where he had trash talk that could affect people. It didn’t seem to work against Poirier. I feel like from him talking about Dustin’s wife to now Khabib’s father, he is just taking it way too far.”

Daniel Cormier concluded with the following:

“When you’re dealing with death and COVID and all these other things that we’ve dealt with over the last year and a half, that’s all off limits. We talked about wives and families being off limits, but when you’re talking about a man’s everything — Khabib’s dad was his everything — and you’re talking about him being gone today due to something that has been so terrible for our entire world, you use that in a sense to get back?”

“You know what’s most disturbing? This wasn’t done the day after the fight or the same night of the fight,” Daniel Cormier explained. “This was done weeks after the fight, so it feels like it was thought of and it was thought through for Conor to tweet something like that.

“Absolutely crossed the line. I think when stuff like that is being said, it’s a cry for help. Conor has all the money in the world, he has all the fame, but now when you start to dig at that level, it’s like somebody needs to get to McGregor and help him to start to kind of re-shift his mind and his focus and get him back to a better place. It’s unfortunate.”