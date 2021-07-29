Report | September 4 UFC event originally slated for London expected to be moved to Las Vegas

The September 4 UFC event that was originally scheduled to take place in London is reportedly moving back to Las Vegas.

Sin City has been home to the majority of UFC cards since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but after more than 16 months away, the promotion had been hoping to make a long-awaited return to London – a city they tend to visit every single year.

It seemed as if the September 4 show, headlined by Darren Till vs Derek Brunson, would be taking place there – but that no longer appears to be the case.

The Sept. 4 UFC event — headlined by Darren Till x Derek Brunson — is close to being moved back to Las Vegas from London, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 28, 2021

“The Sept. 4 UFC event — headlined by Darren Till x Derek Brunson — is close to being moved back to Las Vegas from London, sources say.”

The middleweight clash has been in the works for a few months now with many believing it could give us a real indication of who Israel Adesanya’s next title challenger may be after Robert Whittaker.

The UFC has held events outside of the United States across the last year thanks to its association with Abu Dhabi and Fight Island, but European fans will have to keep on waiting.

Did you expect this event in London to go ahead? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!