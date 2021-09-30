Daniel Cormier comes to the defense of Joe Rogan following recent criticism

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier came to the defense of his broadcasting partner Joe Rogan following recent criticism directed towards him.

Rogan has been one of the UFC’s stalwarts for over 20 years during its pay-per-view broadcasts, but he was absent from UFC 266 this past weekend as he already had a hunting trip planned for the same date. With Rogan off the card, Cormier worked inside the commentary booth with Paul Felder and Jon Anik, and it turned out to be a very good broadcast team as fans and media praised all three for their work inside the booth.

In the wake of the UFC 266 commentary team being without Rogan, there have been calls for Rogan to finally end his time with the world’s leading MMA promotion and let other people call the fights in the booth. According to Cormier, though, he loves working with Rogan and he took to his social media to defend the UFC commentator on Wednesday.

Joe Rogan is the man! He has been so helpful and helps and asks for nothing in return. And Joe Rogan is the UFC, he’s yesterday’s UFC, he’s today’s UFC, Joe Rogan Will be tomorrow’s UFC! I am honored to be able to sit to his right on the biggest fight nights of the year! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 30, 2021

Rogan is expected to be back in the commentary booth for the UFC’s next pay-per-view card, which takes place on UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi, and Cormier is also expected to be there alongside Anik. While Rogan might not be as knowledgeable about the current slate of MMA fighters as he once was, he’s still a pioneer of the game and as long as he wants to sit in the UFC booth you’d have to imagine the UFC will continue to have Rogan.

