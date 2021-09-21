Joe Rogan to miss commentary duties for UFC 266, Paul Felder takes his spot in the booth

UFC analyst Joe Rogan will miss his commentary duties for UFC 266, with former lightweight fighter Paul Felder taking his spot in the booth.

Rogan typically is the color commentator for UFC pay-per-view cards, alongside play-by-play announcer Jon Anik and fellow analyst, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier. However, Rogan will not be in the booth for UFC 266 this weekend. According to MMAjunkie.com, Rogan has his annual hunting trip this weekend which caused a conflict in his schedule. Because of that hunting trip, Rogan will not be able to make it to Las Vegas to commentate UFC 266 alongside Anik and Cormier. However, the UFC was able to get an excellent replacement in the form of Felder to slide into the commentary booth at UFC 266.

The Rogan and Cormier commentary pairing has been criticized in the past by fans and media, so this news that Rogan is out of the booth could be welcome news to some fans who do not like that pairing. With Rogan out, Felder gets another opportunity to commentate on a UFC pay-per-view card. Felder was one of the best lightweights in the sport during his time in the Octagon, and he has become an excellent analyst over the last few years. With Felder now done from competing in the sport himself, he has taken his commentary game to a whole other level over the past several months during his calls.

In addition to Rogan being out, there were several other changes for UFC 266. The post-fight analyst desk will be chaired by Anik, who will be joined by former UFC fighters Chael Sonnen and Gilbert Melendez in the booth. Additionally, Megan Olivi is back to her sideline reporting duties, and Bruce Buffer will be the in-cage announcer for the event, as usual.

What do you think of the UFC 266 commentary booth without Joe Rogan in it?