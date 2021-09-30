Joe Solecki says Jared Gordon fight has the potential to be the ‘Fight of the Night’

Joe Solecki didn’t think Jared Gordon would be his next opponent but he is eager for the challenge he presents.

Solecki is 3-0 in the UFC and coming off a decision win over Jim Miller. After the win, many thought he would be near the rankings but for Solecki, he says he’s in no rush and will fight anyone the UFC offers him and that continues with Gordon at UFC Vegas 38.

“Not necessarily because he has filtered with both divisions. I wasn’t shocked this was my next opponent but it also wasn’t someone I wasn’t thinking about,” Solecki said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I learned since my first fight that it will never be the person you are harping on. There are so many good guys, and especially me, I’m not a huge name, so there is no telling on who they are going to give me.”

Against Gordon, Joe Solecki knows it will be a tough fight. He is well aware that Gordon is a tough out for anyone, but he says this fight could very well be a Fight of the Night contender as both of them don’t back down and always step forward.

“He’s a super tough guy and I have had this string of guys like Hubbard and Jim Miller where they are super tough. I’ve proven I’m a grinder as well and I think it could be one of those gritty, grind-it-out-type fights,” Solecki said. “There is potential for Fight of the Night but I’m going to be coming forward, be aggressive on the feet and the ground. I have to be ready for 15 minutes, and I’m ready to stand tooth and nail and get my hand raised. If I can crack the chin or get a submission and get the finish I’ll get it, but I’m preparing for 15 minutes.”

If Solecki gets his hand raised, he doesn’t care what is next for him. He knows he could be near the rankings but all he cares about is winning this fight.

“I’m really not concerned about that. Going into the Jim Miller fight everyone was asking like what a win means for me and my career, it’s the same here. It just means a lot to me as if I keep winning, bigger fights will happen and more money will happen, but I can’t worry about the next fight or where it puts me. I’m worried about this fight and the 15 minutes I’m preparing for,” Solecki concluded.

