Daniel Cormier believes Khamzat Chimaev will be welterweight and middleweight champion by the end of 2021

Daniel Cormier has high expectations for Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July and took the MMA world by storm after he dominated John Philipps en route to a second round submission win at middleweight. He then fought again 10 days later where he beat Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight.

Following his successful stint on Fight Island, many were already calling Chimaev to fight a ranked opponent. That ended up not being the case, but at UFC Vegas 11 he scored a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds. He is now expected to drop back down to welterweight to fight Demian Maia later this year.

So, for Daniel Cormier, not only does he think Khamzat Chimaev will become a champion, he believes he will be a double-champion by the end of next year.

“By 2021, Khamzat Chimaev is fighting for the belt or is the champ,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani on ESPN. “In 2021, Khamzat Chimaev is the double champ, 170 and 185. I love Izzy but he goes up and down, he fights everybody.”

Khamzat Chimaev believes that will also happen as after his win over Meerschaert, he made it clear he is ready to fight Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman and would finish both of them.

“Of course! Why not?” Chimaev said. I did hard work for that. I’m ready. Both divisions. If I do my hard work, nobody’s a challenge for me. “I’m going to stop both guys.”

Whether or not Khamzat Chimaev will even get a title fight by the end of next year is uncertain. At this pace, he could get a title shot by early 2021, especially if he goes out and beats Demian Maia or another ranked opponent later this year.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will be a double champion by 2021 as Daniel Cormier says?