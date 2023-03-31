Conor McGregor shares suggestion following recent school shooting in Nashville: “I would like to see armed protection at each school”

Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on a recent school shooting in Nashville.

McGregor hopped on his Twitter account in a since-deleted post to weigh in on the matter. While the topic of gun reform has been hotly debated, the “Notorious” one has an idea on how the safety of kids in schools across America can be secured.

“Just got an ‘Amber alert’ to my phone while here in Orlando,” McGregor said. “A smart and quick set up that alerts everyone there is a child missing and with full description and detail also. Very smart. I would like to see armed protection at each school also. I have had my children at school here while stateside and have had my own armed guard present at the school. This was prior to the most recent school shooting also. If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down. Saving those children’s lives. May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!”

This isn’t the first time Conor McGregor has chimed in on a mass shooting. He also touched on the 2017 mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas. At the time, McGregor didn’t come up with a solution to end these tragedies, but he took the time to express his grief for the victims and their families.

Conor McGregor Blasts Critical Twitter User

McGregor also fired back at one Twitter user who criticized his opinion, telling the “Notorious” one to “Grow up.” McGregor’s response didn’t leave much to the imagination. “Fuck off,” McGregor said.

Unsurprisingly, fans of McGregor have defended him on Twitter for sharing his suggestion and have taken aim at the user who sent the tweet to “Mystic Mac.” Some have even agreed with McGregor, saying they’d feel their children would be safer.