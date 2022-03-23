Daniel Cormier believes Dan Hooker has become a gatekeeper following latest loss at UFC London: “It’s actually sad for a fan favorite”

Daniel Cormier has spoken out about the recent loss Dan Hooker took at UFC London this past Saturday, March 19th.

At the O2 Arena in London, it was Dan Hooker (21-12 MMA) vs Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA) in the featherweight co-main event. The outcome was in favor of Allen, who finished Hooker in the first round in front of an ecstatic hometown crowd.

Daniel Cormier spoke with Ryan Clark on the latest edition ESPN MMA’s ‘The DC & RC Show’, offering his insight into where ‘The Hangman’ is headed after his recent loss:

“I think we have our answer now as to where Dan Hooker is at in his career and it’s sobering. It’s actually sad for a fan favorite, like Hooker. But we know now that Dan Hooker is now on the tail end,” Cormier said. “Because when you start to become the person that is there to uplift the younger talent, the gatekeeper per se. It seems like now he will continue to find himself in those types of matchups.”

It sounds like Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA) believes that Hooker, a fan favorite, has effectively reached the tail end of his career.

Cormier ‘DC’ last fought in a trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in August of 2020 at UFC 252 where he went down to defeat. Cormier went on to announce his retirement from the UFC three weeks later, in the Fall of 2020.

UFC President, Dana White, speaking at the post-fight press conference seems to have a different take on where Hooker is headed saying:

“That’s up to him. He came in and performed tonight. He made weight, he came in and went to war with a guy who’s undefeated in this weight class and he can do whatever he wants to.”

Do you agree with ‘DC’ that Dan Hooker has become a ‘gatekeeper’ and is approaching the end of his career with the UFC? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!