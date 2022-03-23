Teddy Atlas reacts to Paul Craig’s come from behind submission win at UFC London: “It took me back to the Gracie’s”

Teddy Atlas, an American boxing trainer and fight commentator, weighed in on the fight between Paul Craig and Nikita Krylov this past weekend at UFC London.

It was Craig (16-4 MMA) who secured a first round submission win over Krylov (27-9 MMA) at the O2 Arena on November 19th. Prior to the win, Craig had earned a first round TKO victory over Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA) at UFC 263 in June of 2021.

The 34 year old Scotsman did indeed put on an impressive performance which caught the attention of Teddy Atlas who said on his ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’ podcast (h/t Sportskeeda):

“It took me back to the Gracies; early, the infancy of UFC. How many years ago that is? 20, whatever it is, but I remember the great legendary Gracies. They’d be on the floor, doing the Jiu-Jitsu thing. And they’d be getting pounded and grounded, you thought it was over. And then all of a sudden, whop, it was over; except the Gracies had their legs wrapped around the guy’s neck and they submitted him. Well, that’s what I was reminded of with this Craig.”

Of course the Gracie Family, from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, are well known pioneers of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (also known as Gracie Jiu Jitsu) – and competed in the early days of the UFC.

Atlas continued highlighting Craigs’ submission finishes and his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills. Teddy ultimately applauded ‘Bearjew’ for choking out his opponent like a python choking out its prey.

After his impressive win at UFC London, Paul Craig called out former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (36-16 MMA). Smith, in response, took to Twitter to acknowledge the call out saying:

“Ankalaev, Craig…whoever. The answer is yes. Always yes. It’s not me that you have to convince.”

Do you agree with Teddy Atlas that it was a ‘magnificent’ performance by Craig? Would you like to see the Scotsman enter the cage with Anthony Smith next? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!