Daniel Cormier and Phil Hawes exchange words at UFC Austin (Video)

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier and middleweight fighter Phil Hawes had a heated exchange inside the Octagon at UFC Austin.

Hawes (12-3 MMA) squared off with Cormier’s longtime friend Deron Winn (7-3 MMA) on tonight’s preliminary fight card in Texas. The result was a second round TKO victory for ‘Megatron’, who demolished the former Olympic Freestyle wrestler with elbows (see that here).

Immediately following the Hawes’ spectacular finish, UFC commentator Daniel Cormier took the cage to handle the post-fight interview. Phil Hawes immediately began chirping at ‘DC’ suggesting that he “picked the wrong pony”. Cormier responded by telling the 33-year-old that he “doesn’t pick fights” and instructing him to be “respectful”.

Referee Herb Dean and other UFC officials stepped in to ensure that the situation did not escalate any further.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Check out footage of the Cormier – Hawes altercation below from @BakankyBro on Twitter:

Below is another clip of the Daniel Cormier and Phil Hawes exchange courtesy of @ChillemDafoe on Twitter:

DC had some words for Phil Hawes during the commercial break pic.twitter.com/0IW9nQf8al — Will (@ChillemDafoe) June 18, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

With tonight’s win, Phil Hawes improved his record to 4-1 under the UFC banner. ‘Megatron’ suffered his lone Octagon defeat to Chris Curtis at UFC 268 by way of knockout. He is now 12-3 as a professional.

As for Daniel Cormier’s good friend Deron Winn, the Missouri native falls to 2-3 in the UFC, this after starting his mixed martial arts career a perfect 5-0.

What did you think of today’s in-cage altercation between commentator Daniel Cormier and middleweight fighter Phil Hawes at UFC Austin? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!