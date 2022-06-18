Bobby Green sounds off on USADA after being “chased” for drug test: “Y’all can suck my d**k!”

UFC lightweight Bobby Green is not happy after allegedly being “chased” by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for a drug test.

Green (29-13-1 MMA), who has not competed since suffering a first round TKO loss to Islam Makhachev in February, took to social media where he sounded off on USADA officials.

Apparently representatives showed up to test ‘King’ at his “old house” and then his gym, but he wasn’t at either location. With that, Bobby Green was threatened with a USADA whereabouts violation, which did not sit well with the veteran lightweight.

Bobby Green is not happy with USADA. He bought a new house and USADA showed up at his old one. Showed up at his gym when he wasn’t there for practice at that time. But look on the bright side – they’ll give you a sick varsity jacket for compliance! https://t.co/1dLHc22bAd pic.twitter.com/xUrQTk15sG — EK (@EdwardsKim) June 17, 2022

“F**k USADA! Y’all can suck my d**k! These n***** came last week or the week before, already tested me, here they are pulling me again. I bought a new crib so I can get my training in, here these n***** come talk about you didn’t show up? So I gotta miss my little whereabouts.”

Bobby Green continued:

“Practice today ain’t till 6 o’clock tonight, so we didn’t have practice. But, (USADA) were at the gym and they were looking when I wasn’t at that (old) house, stupid. This is ridiculous, this s**t is ridiculous! I got no goddamn PL. Tell them I said, ‘suck my d**k!'”

Prior to his short-notice defeat against Islam Makhachev in February, Bobby Green had posted back-to-back wins over Al Iaquinta and Nasrat Haqparast. The 35-year-old has gone 5-5 over his past ten fights overall.

