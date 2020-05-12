Dana White wants Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje on UFC Fight Island

Dana White is hoping Khabib Nurmagomedov can defend his belt against Justin Gaethje on Fight Island this summer.

This past weekend, Gaethje TKO’d Tony Ferguson in the fifth round to win the interim lightweight title. It was a phenomenal performance which has setup the ‘Highlight’ for a title unification bout with Nurmagomedov. That contest will take place on Fight Island, according to Dana White.

“I don’t know if it will be the first one. But, it will be on Fight Island, unless miraculously the world comes back together faster than I think it’s gonna,” White said about Khabib vs. Gaethje on ESPN 1000 Chicago.

According to the UFC bossman, the Island will be able to hold fights shortly. So, he’s targeting Khabib vs. Gaethje to happen in the beginning of summer.

“Hopefully it will be done by mid-June, and I could put on a fight that weekend that it’s done or end of June,” he said.

Even though Gaethje won the interim title, many have wondered if Conor McGregor could sneak into the title picture. Yet, even after his Twitter rant, White says the plan is Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje which he’s very excited to take place.

“Any time Conor McGregor is fighting, it’s exciting. But yeah, I’m very excited for Gaethje versus Khabib,” White said. “I think stylistically it’s a great matchup. I’m looking forward to it.”

There is no doubt Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje is a massive fight and would be a great debut event for Fight Island. But, many are still skeptical about whether or not Fight Island is even real, so perhaps people will need to wait and see.

Regardless, the good news is we will be getting Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje very soon.

Who do you think will win between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.