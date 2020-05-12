Francis Ngannou opens as betting favorite over Daniel Cormier

Following his win at UFC 249, Francis Ngannou has opened as the betting favorite for a potential heavyweight showdown against Daniel Cormier.

Ngannou knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds on the UFC 249 PPV card to reaffirm his position as one of the top contenders in the UFC heavyweight division. “The Predator” is now running a four-fight win streak, with first-round knockouts over Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes.

Following the win over Rozenstruik, Ngannou made it clear he wants a title shot for his next fight. Right now the UFC heavyweight champion is Stipe Miocic, but he may not be able to fight until later this year due to his duties as a first responder during the coronavirus pandemic. That means that Ngannou could potentially fight Cormier instead for an interim belt, or a vacant title if the UFC strips Miocic of his title.

With a potential bout between Ngannou and Cormier on deck, the sportsbooks have now opened up the betting odds for a fight between the two. Dave Mason of Bet Online released the opening odds for Ngannou vs. Cormier, which you can find below.

Fresh off his 20 second KO Saturday night, @francis_ngannou opens the -150 favorite vs @dc_mma (+130). Who will you be on if this fight goes down? Have a feeling the house will need DC big. — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) May 12, 2020

UFC Futures Odds

Francis Ngannou -150

Daniel Cormier +130

Ngannou opened as a -150 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $150 to win $100. Cormier opened as a +130 betting underdog. That means you have to bet $100 to win $130.

Given Ngannou’s win streak it’s no surprise to see him open as the betting favorite here. After all, he has been knocking out everyone in his path in devastating fashion. But Cormier, of course, has the wrestling skills to give Ngannou problems, which could make him an attractive underdog for bettors if this fight indeed takes place later in 2020.

Who do you like for a bet at these odds, Francis Ngannou or Daniel Cormier?