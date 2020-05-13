Jon Jones wants “exhibition” catchweight fight at 220 pounds before he moves up to heavyweight

Jon Jones is looking to get his feet wet at heavyweight before he makes the move permanent.

For years, many have said Jones should move up in weight as he has cleared out the light heavyweight division. Yet, he has stayed at 205 pounds, but now, he seems interested in making the move.

Although he seems interested, he says before he makes the move permanent, he would want an exhibition bout at 220 pounds to see how he would fare.

I’d love to have an exhibition fight at the catchweight of 220lbs before moving up to heavyweight. Who wants to take that L? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

Not only does Jon Jones seem interested in making the move. But, his coach Mike Winkeljohn recently told BJPENN.com it was time for Bones to move up.

“I want Jon to fight whatever motivates him. When he is up for a fight that motivates him he trains at the highest level,” Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “I always wanted him to just continue to clean house at light heavyweight and make his legacy there as opposed to going up to heavyweight. But, at this point, it’s time for Jon Jones to take the big fights [and go up to heavyweight].”

Whether or not the UFC would even book Jones in a 220 pounds catchweight fight is to be seen. But, if they do, there could be some logical opponents like Junior dos Santos who is cutting down in weight. Or, perhaps finally getting the Rumble Johnson matchup, which allows Rumble to not have to cut all the way down to 205.

In the end, it seems Jon Jones seems the writing is on the wall that he will need to move up to heavyweight very soon. But, he may still have a few more fights at light heavyweight. He made it clear he will fight Jan Blachowicz and rematch Dominick Reyes.

Would you be interested in seeing Jon Jones have a catchweight fight at 220 pounds before he moves up to heavyweight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.