Dana White to discuss fighting future with Holly Holm

UFC president Dana White says he will speak to Holly Holm following her brutal head kick knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239.

“She’s an incredible athlete, an incredible human being. I don’t know. I think she needs to take a look at what’s next for her,” White said at the UFC 239 press conference (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I’m just saying that because I care about her as a person. She’s amazing. (It’s just) something we should probably talk about.”

Holly Holm has lost five of her last seven fights since her 2015 upset head kick KO win over Ronda Rousey. At age 37, she was knocked out for the first time in MMA by Nunes, and she appears to be on the downside of her career at this point.

While White wouldn’t go so far as to say he will outright force Holm to retire, pointing to her training regimen as proof she’s not washed up as an athlete, he did admit it’s probably time the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion thinks about her future in MMA.

“Listen, I don’t want to start going retirement crazy in here but she’s had an amazing career,” White said. “She is one of the sweetest human beings you can ever meet and if you follow her on Instagram, she trains like a beast. She’s almost 40 years old and she’s in ridiculous shape. The things that this woman can do physically with the rings and gymnastics and all that stuff is phenomenal.”

At this point, Holm hasn’t come out with any sort of statement following the loss to Nunes. She may be waiting to talk to White before deciding what her future in MMA is. Regardless of what she chooses to do, she will always be known for knocking out Rousey at UFC 193.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.