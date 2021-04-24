Dana White slams the Las Vegas Review-Journal for condemning fan attendance at UFC 261

UFC president Dana White has slammed the Las Vegas Review-Journal for sharing a story condemning tonight’s fan attendance at UFC 261.

For the first time in over a year fight fans will be in attendance for a sold out pay-per-view event this evening in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC 261 fight card features a total of three title fights and is headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Earlier this week, Dana White informed fans planning on attending the event that they had the option of wearing a mask inside the UFC 261 venue: “You can wear a mask. Or not wear a mask. It’s up to you. It’s your decision.”

Yesterday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal shared a story highlighting the risks that both ticket holders and the UFC are taking with tonight’s event.

“At least 15,000 people are willing to risk permanent damage or death to attend a live sporting event again. That’s according to language in the disclaimer for those attending UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, the first indoor sporting event to allow full attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. It sold out in a matter of minutes. The disclaimer stipulates attendance at Saturday’s pay-per-view event, which features three title fights, ‘may lead to exposure to COVID-19 and that contraction of COVID-19 may result in severe and permanent damage to the health of the Holder and/or others including, but not limited to, death.'”

That story clearly struck a nerve with Las Vegas resident and Dana White, as the UFC President proceeded to go on Instagram and unload on his local newspaper.

“Hey Las Vegas, this is our piece of shit local newspaper. Through this entire pandemic we didn’t lay off a single employee, we worked with governmental agencies in Nevada and around the world to put on every event safely, and we chose to bring our biggest fight of the year with Conor McGregor back to town July 10th to help relaunch the city. Yet, this is how the Las Vegas Review Journal shows its support for a true local business. Go f*ck yourself LVRJ, and don’t bother coming to the fight in July.”

