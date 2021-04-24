UFC 261: ‘Usman vs. Masvidal 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Jacksonville for tonight’s UFC 261: ‘Usman vs. Masvidal 2’ event, a thirteen-bout fight card that features three title fights.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal originally met last July at UFC 251, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won a clear-cut decision, but ‘Gamebred’ took the fight on six days notice.

Since then, Usman (18-1 MMA) has gone on to defend his title on one occasion, scoring a third round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 261 for the first time since that aforementioned loss to Kamaru Usman. Prior to the setback, ‘Gamebred’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row, including a TKO victory over Nate Diaz which earned him the promotions BMF title.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Weili Zhang taking on former title holder Rose Namajunas.

Zhang (21-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since her thrilling split-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, which served as her first career title defense. The Chinese standout had captured the promotions 115-pound title with a first round TKO victory over Jessica Andrade in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (9-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 261 event with hopes of reclaiming the title she once held. ‘Thug Rose’ most recently competed at UFC 251 in July of 2020, where she earned revenge against Jessica Andrade by way of a split-decision victory.

Tonight’s pay-per-view event also features a third title fight as Valentina Shevchenko puts her UFC flyweight title on the line against former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Shevchenko (20-3 MMA) will be looking to earn her fifth-straight title defense with a victory over Andrade this evening in Jacksonville. ‘Bullet’ was most recently seen in action at November’s UFC 255 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over submission ace Jennifer Maia.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade (21-8 MMA) earned her shot at Valentina Shevchenko by scoring a first round TKO victory over Katlyn Chookagian in her flyweight debut. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Brazilian, as Andrade had previously suffered setbacks to Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas respectively.

If that was not enough to get you interested, UFC 261 also features the return of former middleweight champion Chris Weidman who is set to take on Uriah Hall during tonight’s main card.

Weidman (15-5 MMA) will be looking to build off his recent unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov this past August. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘The All American’, as Chris had previously suffered setbacks to Ronaldo Souza and Dominick Reyes respectively.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (16-9 MMA) will enter UFC 261 on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a fourth round TKO victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Prior to that, ‘Primetime’ had scored wins over Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 261 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

UFC 261 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

UFC 261 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (5.45pm EST)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 261 main event rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman? Share your thoughts on all three title fights below PENN Nation!