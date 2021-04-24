Colby Covington shares prediction for Usman vs. Masvidal 2, says the winner can’t call themselves a champion

Colby Covington has shared his prediction for tonight’s UFC 261 main event rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

Usman and Masvidal originally met last July at UFC 251, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won a clear-cut decision, but ‘Gamebred’ had taken that fight on just six days notice.

Since then, Usman (18-1 MMA) has gone on to defend his title on one occasion, scoring a third round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 261 for the first time since that aforementioned loss to Kamaru Usman. Prior to the setback, ‘Gamebred’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row.

Colby Covington (16-2 MMA), who will face the winner of tonight’s Masvidal vs. Usman rematch, shared the following prediction for the UFC 261 main event on Instagram.

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. This weekend we’re in Jacksonville for UFC 261 and in the main event we got Marty Fakenewsman vs. Street Judus Masvidal. And we know they’re going to be playing a game of footsy. But this isn’t the Ultimate Footsy Championship, this is the Ultimate Fighting Championship. And the winner this weekend can’t call themselves a champion, they can call them my next victim. So enjoy beating that back stabbing bum Marty because next you’ve got a date with destiny. You’ve got a date with daddy. No more delaying, no more denying. I’ll see you soon for the rematch Junior.” – Covington said.

Kamaru Usman is currently the -390 betting favorite to defeat Jorge Masvidal this evening in Jacksonville.

