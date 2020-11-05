Dana White shares quick reaction to Tito Ortiz winning city council seat

UFC President Dana White has shared a quick, initial reaction to Tito Ortiz winning a city council seat in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California.

Ortiz, the former UFC light heavyweight champion, had been in the running for this position for several months, and ultimately achieved his political goal this by winning 34,901 votes—14.26 percent of the votes cast overall.

While Ortiz was once one of the UFC’s biggest stars, he and White have butted heads many times over the years.

Speaking at the conclusion of Wednesday’s episode of Contender Series, White shared a quick reaction to Ortiz winning a city council seat.

“Good for him,” White said (h/t MMA Fighting). “Good for him.”

While White kept things pretty classy when asked about Ortiz, that’s not generally his play when it comes to “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy.”

The UFC boss has pelted Ortiz with plenty of trash talk over the years, and the pair were even briefly linked to a grudge match in the boxing ring many years ago.

“I knew (I would win), and so did he, that’s why it didn’t happen,” White said of his previously proposed boxing match with Ortiz. “Tito Ortiz was doing a new deal with us. Tito and I hated each other so bad that Lorenzo Fertitta did this deal. Tito never had great hands. He had been working on his boxing with Fernando Vargas. He started to feel like his hands were getting in a good place and we hated each other. He told Lorenzo the last thing he wanted in his deal was a three round boxing match with me. Three three-minute rounds. I told Lorenzo yes, sign the deal.

“This wasn’t going to be the first time Tito and I boxed,” White added. “As it started to get closer and I was training — at the time I was sparring with heavyweight pro boxers who were ranked in the top-10 to get ready for that fight — I was in ridiculous shape and I was ready. I was going to whoop his ass in front of everybody.”

What do you think of this comment from Dana White?