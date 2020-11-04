Tito Ortiz wins Huntington Beach city council seat

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has won a city council seat in his hometown of Huntington Beach, California.

Ortiz has been in the running for this position for several months, and ultimately achieved his political goal by winning 34,901 votes—14.26 percent of the votes cast overall (h/t MMA Junkie).

Ortiz is a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, and frequently chimes in on political and social issues on Instagram, often sharing wild conspiracy theories with his followers. While he’s received some blowback for some of his the opinions he shares on social media, voters in Huntington Beach were clearly impressed by his platform and his message.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has yet to issue a statement on this victory, but has been vocal on social media throughout his campaign, so we can probably expect one soon.

Ortiz last fought in late 2019, when he submitted former pro wrestler Alberto Del Rio under the Combate Americas banner. That victory brought his current win-streak to three-straight, as he defeated Chuck Liddell by knockout and Chael Sonnen by submission his next most recent fights. Prior to that, he was submitted by Liam McGeary in a bout that marked the end of a three-fight stint with Bellator.

