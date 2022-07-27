Dana White shares how he reacted to the Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan fight booking: “I said are you out of your goddamn mind?”

Dana White is sharing how he reacted to the Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan fight booking.

It was announced that Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) will meet former bantamweight champion Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) at UFC 280 on October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

O’Malley last fought Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA) on July 2nd at UFC 276, which ended in a no contest ruling due to an accidental eye poke in the second round.

Yan last entered the cage to meet up with Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA) at UFC 273 in April of this year. The result was a split decision win for Sterling.

In speaking with Alex Behunin, on a video posted to ‘Twitter‘, Dana White explained the booking of O’Malley vs Yan:

“We were in matchmaking and Sean Shelby actually came up with that fight. Sean Shelby wanted that fight. I said, ‘Are you out of your mind? You don’t make that fight now.’ He told me why you make it, and O’Malley’s ready.

Sean Shelby is the Senior Vice President of Talent Relations in the UFC and also works as a matchmaker for the promotion.

Dana White continued:

“O’Malley’s about to be 28 years old in October, in his absolute prime right now. (He) hits like a truck. He ended up selling me on it. And more importantly, both guys want it. And even more importantly than that, when we announced it, everyone went crazy and loves it. And even more important than that, it should be a f**king really good fight.”

It is true that both ‘Sugar’ and ‘No Mercy’ wanted this fight.

O’Malley talked about the pair-up on his YouTube channel saying:

“I think I will rise to the occasion, because I haven’t gotten to show what I’m really f**king capable of because I haven’t fought guys that have brought it out of me. So yeah, I’m excited about this. I think a lot of people are going to be obviously excited and surprised.”

As for Yan, he took to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“My 👊🏼👊🏼 will do the talking”

Are you excited about the Yan vs O’Malley booking? Was your reaction to the fight similar to that of UFC President Dana White?

