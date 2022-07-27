Chael Sonnen explains why Jack Hermansson’s post-fight apology at UFC London was potentially risky: “I did it once, I slid down the card”

By
Susan Cox
-
Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division
Chael Sonnen on YouTube

Chael Sonnen is explaining why Jack Hermansson’s post fight apology at UFC London was potentially risky.

UFC London saw Jack Hermansson (23-7 MMA) vs Chris Curtis (29-9 MMA) battle it out this past Saturday, July 23rd at the O2 Arena. It was Hermansson who handed Curtis his first Octagon loss, scoring a unanimous decision win.

Speaking at the post fight press conference, Hermansson had this to say:

“I think he got frustrated with me moving, moving, moving. I just try to stay disciplined and stick to my plan. I could see the frustration in him.”

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing to speak about sportsmanship, and ultimately apologizing Hermansson continued:

“I can’t remember but he was like taunting me. Then, something slipped from my tongue. I’m a little bit disappointed with myself there that I got caught up in that because I’m all about sportsmanship. I want the sport to be clean and after the fight, we should be good friends. I really apologize to Chris Curtis for that.”

Chris Curtis, Jack Hermansson, UFC London

Chael Sonnen, speaking on ‘Bad Guy Inc.’ is not so sure Hermansson made the right decision with his post fight apology saying:

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

“Jack was talking about hey ‘I’m sorry, I apologize’. And I can’t accept the apology because I don’t know what he was sorry for. I believe it was for action or inaction. I believe. But is that something that’s your fault. If you’ve got two guys in there fighting, how would how would it lend that one of them, who did a better job by the way, and got his hand raised was at fault.”

Continuing Sonnen described what fun he had at the O2 Arena:

I had a lot of fun! That was a really good card. I thought that British crown, they are something special.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that a professional should not be apologizing at a post fight press conference, regardless of the reason?

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM