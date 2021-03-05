Dana White shares his thoughts on the UFC’s release of heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the promotions recent release of heavyweight standouts Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos.

Earlier this week fight fans were left shocked after news broke that the Ultimate Fighting Championship had parted ways with two of it’s biggest heavyweight draws in ‘The Reem’ and ‘JDS’.

The UFC’s former heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos (21-9 MMA), was handed his release from Dana White and company shortly following his fourth consecutive TKO loss at UFC 256. That evening in Las Vegas, ‘JDS’ was put away in the second round by streaking heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane.

As for Alistair Overeem (47-19 MMA), the former DREAM and Strikeforce heavyweight champion was coming off a second round TKO loss to Alexander Volkov in his most recent Octagon appearance last month. The setback had snapped a two-fight winning streak for ‘The Reem‘.

During this afternoon’s UFC 259 pre-fight press conference, Dana White was asked to share his thoughts on the respective releases of heavyweight veterans Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos.

“We love those guys,” White said. “Overeem has never turned down a fight. ‘JDS’ is on of the nicest guys in the sport. This happens every week here.”

Alistair Overeem issued a statement on his release from the UFC earlier today on social media:

“The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been,” Overeem wrote. “Looking back at my 10 years in the UFC, this has been the experience of a lifetime. Huge thank you to the entire @ufc staff, the fans and all the fighters I came across. Couldn’t have wished for any other better career path. A special thank you to Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible. Fighting for all of you has been such an honor.”

As for Junior dos Santos, for the former UFC champion had the following to say on his release from his longtime employer.

“Thanks @ufc for a great 12 years! I fought through MMA’s Murderer’s Row to get my shot at the belt. Holding and defending it was one of the great honors of my life. Thanks to every opponent, thanks to every fan and every critic. I’m going to spend some time back at the drawing board, but I’m excited to move on OSS.”

What do you think of the comments from Dana White regarding the UFC’s release of heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Junior dos Santos?