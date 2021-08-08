Dana White on future Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane title fight: “F*cking Vince couldn’t have wrote a better script for this”

Dana White claims Vince McMahon couldn’t have wrote a better script for the UFC’s future heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Gane (10-0 MMA) captured the promotions interim heavyweight title at tonight’s UFC 265 event in Houston by scoring a third round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis. It was a dominant performance from the Frenchman and one that has now set him up on a collision course with Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA), the UFC’s reigning heavyweight champion, captured that “baddest man on the planet” title by defeating Stipe Miocic via second round knockout at UFC 260 this past March.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC President Dana White spoke to reporters where he revealed his hopes of booking a title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane as soon as possible.

“It’s badass,” White said (via MMAJunkie). “What I love is when we were going into this fight, I was telling everybody and it’s absolutely true. You have two of the best possible heavyweights in the world fighting each other. You have the guy who beat Francis Ngannou, right? And a guy who is undefeated with the whole backstory that you just said, right? This fight got a lot of heat. It created a lot of interest. Ciryl Gane goes out tonight. He looks incredible.”

Dana White continued:

“Like he said earlier, we’ve been working a long time on getting France. France is open now and we just got a TV deal in France. Here we are. What you always want to do when you either build fighters or build fights or put on fights is you want to have the best possible guys fighting each other that you possibly can. It doesn’t get any better than this. You couldn’t write it. You couldn’t script it. F*cking Vince (McMahon) couldn’t have wrote a better script for this whole thing. It’s beautiful.”

