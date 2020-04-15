Dana White says UFC Apex will host events starting next month for foreseeable future

UFC president Dana White has claimed that the UFC Apex facility will start hosting events next month and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Despite the recent setbacks that the UFC has been facing, it appears as if there’s a decent chance they’ll continue to try and get live events back on in some way, shape or form in May, with May 9 being suggested as a possible date for what could turn out to be a super card.

During a recent email to Variety, White confirmed that the Apex is going to play an integral role in the MMA leader getting back to work.

“We built the APEX facility next door just in time to save the day from this pandemic,” White said. “Live fights will be produced out of there starting next month and for the foreseeable future.”

White has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and wanting to be the first major sport back in the game after the coronavirus pandemic is certainly one of the biggest challenges he’s ever faced. From an ethical standpoint it’s difficult to see how and why he thinks it’s a good idea to keep putting shows on, but either way, that isn’t going to stop him.

The Apex is an incredible facility and all signs point towards it being a huge step forward for the company, especially in the next few years. Alas, this whole situation seems to divide fans on whether or not it’s even the right move to put on shows there.

Nevada is under a stay-at-home order for non-essential businesses until April 30, but the expectation is that it could be lifted in time for White and the UFC to put on some events in May – but actually getting to that point without them canceling is another matter altogether.

Do you think Dana White can pull this off?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/15/2020.