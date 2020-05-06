Dana White says May 23 UFC event will take place in Las Vegas

UFC president Dana White has confirmed the world’s leading MMA promotion will be holding an upcoming event on May 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC is scheduled to hold events on May 9, May 13, and May 16 in Jacksonville, Florida, and many assumed the promotion would continue to hold its events there until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. But according to White, the UFC is already targeting its return to its home base of Las Vegas very soon.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, White said the UFC plans on holding a show in Las Vegas on May 23.

“While everybody was f*cking lying out by the pool, hanging out and doing whatever the f*ck they’re doing in quarantine, we were in here f*cking grinding, man. Fighting crazy wars every day to put on this first event. We pulled it off. We were gonna be able to hold this thing earlier, and they asked us to stand down. Now we’re going Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday. And I don’t think I’ve told anybody this yet: We’re gonna come back to Vegas and put on a fight May 23,” White said.

There were no other details shared by White, but one would assume the promotion plans on holding the May 23 event at the UFC Apex.

The card is rumored to be headlined by a welterweight bout featuring top contenders Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. However, even if White wants the May 23 card to happen in Las Vegas, there’s still the matter of the Nevada State Athletic Commission clearing the event to take place. At the moment there are no events allowed to be held in Nevada. White clearly believes he will be able to change the commission’s mind, and with the event just two weeks away, he will need an answer soon.

What do you think of Dana White announcing the May 23 UFC event will take place in Las Vegas?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/6/2020.