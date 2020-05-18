UFC on ESPN 8 salaries: Alistair Overeem leads the pack

Alistair Overeem was the biggest earner for Saturday night’s UFC on ESPN 8 card in Jacksonville, Florida, pocketing a hefty $400,000 for his second-round TKO win over Walt Harris.

The next biggest earners on the card were Claudia Gadelha and Krzysztof Jotko, who earned $108,000 each for their defeats of Angela Hill and Eryk Anders respectively.

Other top earners on the card included Courtney Casey and Dan Ige, who earned $100,000 apiece for their triumphs over Mara Romero Borella and Edson Barboza. Barboza also earned a significant payday of $79,000, while Harris earned $75,000 for his loss to Overeem.

See the full payouts for the UFC on ESPN 8 card below (h/t Jed I. Goodman).

With his win over Walt Harris, Alistair Overeem rebounded from a tough stoppage loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik back in December. Having rebounded from this loss, he’s now targeting one final UFC heavyweight title run before he retires.

“We’re still hunting for the title,” Overeem said during the UFC on ESPN 8 post-fight press conference. “I would say also I’m in the last phase of my career. So those two things are a little bit on my mind, finish the career and then one more run at the title.”

Harris, on the other hand, had a two-fight win-streak snapped by his TKO loss to Overeem. The setback carried extra weight as this fight marked his first fight back after the murder of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard.

