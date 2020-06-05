Dana White says it’s “highly likely” Gilbert Burns is getting welterweight title shot

Gilbert Burns may very well get the next welterweight title shot according to UFC president, Dana White.

Burns became a top contender following his dominant decision win over Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC Vegas. Following the win, he called for a title shot against his teammate and friend in Kamaru Usman.

Now, according to White, he says it’s high likely Burns get a crack at the belt.

“Burns told me that night, let’s turn this shit right round, I’ll fight Usman now. I’m ready. I love that kind of shit,” White said on Steve-O’s podcast. “When you’re that guy, it’s highly likely you’re getting that f*****g fight.”

Gilbert Burns is a perfect 4-0 since moving back up to welterweight last year. He took back-to-back short notice fights and beat Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson by decision. In March he then was the co-main event of UFC Brasilia where he scored a first-round TKO win over Demian Maia.

Although many believe it should be Jorge Masvidal getting the next title shot, ’Gamebred’ has said negotiations with the UFC have been ugly. Colby Covington has also called for a rematch with Kamaru Usman, this while a Leon Edwards title fight also makes sense. But, for White, a Burns-Usman fight makes the most sense.

Kamaru Usman has not fought since he TKO’d Covington in the fifth round at UFC 245 for his first title defense. Before that, he too, dominated Woodley to win the belt. He has talked about wanting to fight in July against any person the UFC puts in front of him, including Conor McGregor.

There is no question a Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns title fight would be really intriguing. Both are very good grapplers who have improved their striking. The two also know each other’s weaknesses due to them training together, so that adds another layer to this fight.

What do you make of Dana White saying it’s highly likely Gilbert Burns gets a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman?