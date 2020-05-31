Kamaru Usman reacts to Gilbert Burns defeating Tyron Woodley

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was clearly watching tonight’s Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns matchup with keen interest.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had captured the promotions coveted welterweight title by defeating Woodley via unanimous decision back in March of 2019. Usman has since gone on to defend his title on one occasion, scoring a TKO victory over Colby Covington at UFC 245.

Tyron Woodley had been clamoring for an immediate rematch with Kamaru Usman, but wound up settling for a top contenders bout with Leon Edwards. However, after the UFC London event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Woodley ended up accepting a bout with a new opponent in Gilbert Burns for tonight’s event.

Burns (18-3 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a five-fight win streak, which included three straight victories inside of the promotions welterweight division.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 main event was absolutely dominated from start to finish by Gilbert Burns. The Brazilian worked over the former welterweight champion both on the feet and on the ground on route to a unanimous decision victory.

In the end, the judges in attendance scored the bout 50-45, 50-44 and 50-44 in favor of ‘Durinho’.

Kamaru Usman shared the following reaction to his teammates stunning performance:

What a great performance by my man @GilbertDurinho #UFCVegas — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 31, 2020

Following his dominant win over Tyron Woodley, Burns challenged his teammate and reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to a fight this July.

“Kamaru, I love the champ. My training partner Kamaru Usman. But, give me a shot. Dana White, Hunter, Sean Shelby, Kamaru, I want to fight for the title. I’ve got respect and a lot of love for you, but I think I’m next. I’m next. I’m right there. He beat the former champion I just beat the same way, maybe even better. I want to fight for the title!”

Who would you like to see Gilbert Burns challenge Kamaru Usman next following his dominant decision victory over Tyron Woodley tonight in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 30, 2020