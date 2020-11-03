Dana White says it would be “disgusting” if any promotion and commission lets Anderson Silva fight again

Dana White has made it clear he has no interest in seeing Anderson Silva fight again.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 12, Silva was set for what the UFC marketed as his final fight. Unfortunately, for the Brazilian, he suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to Uriah Hall. After the fight, ‘The Spider’ would not confirm his retirement from the sport.

Now, for White, he says it is time for Silva to retire from the sport. If another promotion or commission allows him to fight, White believes that would be disgusting.

“Unfortunately, that is true. (It would be) disgusting that a commission would let him fight again,” Dana White said after UFC Vegas 12. “He is a grown man, he can do whatever he wants. I like and I respect the guy but I hope his family talks him out of it.”

Although White has said he won’t let Anderson Silva fight again, the former champion does have one fight left on his deal. So, he technically is obligated to be offered a fight, so for White, he still isn’t sure if he will release Silva.

“I don’t know, I want to talk to him. I’m not going to do anything to hurt Anderson Silva, he is a grown man he can do whatever he wants to do,” he explained. “I can’t say I will release him from his contract but we will figure something out.”

Anderson Silva is currently on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine. At 45-years-old he is no doubt past his prime. But, he did have some moments against Hall and even against Israel Adesanya. Whether or not the Brazilian will fight again is to be seen. White makes it clear it will not be in the UFC if he does.

What do you make of Dana White saying it would be disgusting if a promotion or commission allow Anderson Silva to fight again?