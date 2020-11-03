Dustin Poirier tells Dana White to “stop playing games” and send the contract for the Conor McGregor rematch

Dustin Poirier wants Dana White to stop playing games over contract negotiations for the Conor McGregor rematch.

For weeks now, both Poirier and Conor McGregor have agreed to fight one another on January 23. However, contracts have still yet to be sent out and the fight has not been made official. So, for “The Diamond” he is hoping White and the UFC send him a contract ASAP.

Me @TheNotoriousMMA is the fight January 23rd. let's make it official! @ufc @danawhite send me the right contract. Stop playing games! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 2, 2020

Why the UFC has yet to send contracts out is unknown at this point. It appears both men want the fight and it makes sense for the division as it could be for the vacant belt or the No. 1 contender if Khabib Nurmagomedov returns.

The two also fought at UFC 178 in 2014 with McGregor winning by first-round knockout in just 1:46 at featherweight. However, both men are completely different fighters so it is a very anticipated rematch, but whether or not it will actually happen is uncertain.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

For now, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are waiting for the contracts to be sent out for their fight on Jan. 23.

