Dana White says it “makes a lot of sense” for Alex Pereira to receive a title shot with a win over Sean Strickland at UFC 276: “He’s got two wins over Israel Adesanya”

UFC President, Dana White is saying ‘it makes a lot of sense’ for Alex Pereira to receive a title shot with a win over Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

UFC 276’s pay-per-view main event, will see reigning middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA), defending his crown against the number 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA).

The co-main event, will feature featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) defending his title against Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) for the third time.

And it will be Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA) vs Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) in a middleweight match-up this coming Saturday, July 2nd at UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. With Dana White insinuating that title implications could be on the line.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Pereira is entering the cage boasting 5 wins in a row, the most recent against Bruno Silva (22-7 MMA) in March of this year.

Strickland is coming into the Octagon with 6 wins in his last 6 fights, the latest being against Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) in February of this year.

In speaking with ‘Yahoo Sports‘, Dana White offered up these comments concerning Pereira and Adesanya saying:

“Well, much like Adesanya, I mean, both these guys came from GLORY Kickboxing. Pereira is a former double champion there, middleweight and light heavyweight. He’s got two wins over Israel Adesanya. And, you know, he’s got two wins in the UFC right now. So taking on tough, durable, nutty Strickland, which should be a damn good fight. And if he wins, it makes a lot of sense to do the Adesanya fight.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

There you have it – Dana White believes Alex Pereira is deserving of a title shot against Israel Adesanya – but in order for that to happen ‘The Last Stylebender’ will have to defeat Cannonier and Pereira will have to take Strickland out of the mix this coming Saturday.

Will you be watching? Who are your picks to take home the wins?

Do you agree with Dana White that should ‘Poatan’ be victorious he’s deserving of a title shot?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below