Dana White reveals the story behind Jiri Prochazka’s injury and withdrawal from UFC 282: “It’s crazy”

UFC president Dana White has revealed the story behind Jiri Prochazka’s shoulder injury.

‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June. The two light-heavyweight contenders put on a show for the ages in Singapore. Trailing on the scorecards, it was Prochazka who emerged victorious by fifth-round submission.

Following the event, many light heavyweights, including Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev called for a title shot. However, Prochazka had other plans and echoed Teixeira’s previous call for a rematch. The promotion agreed and set the rematch for this Saturday at UFC 282.

Sadly, fans will have to wait to see the rematch, if they get it at all. Late last month, Prochazka suffered a brutal shoulder injury and vacated his championship. For his part, Teixeira turned down a title fight with Ankalaev. As a result, Blachowicz received the nod and will face the Russian this weekend.

However, the story of how Jiri Prochazka got injured was unknown, until now. During a recent episode of the Chatting Pony podcast alongside Paddy Pimblett, Dana White revealed how the injury happened. The promoter also revealed Prochazka was hoping to fight on, despite the brutal injury.

“That night when it all went down and we had our doctor look at him. The doctor literally said in all the years of the UFC, this is the worst shoulder injury we’ve ever seen,” White said. “It’s pretty nasty. Him being the f****** savage that he is, he still wanted to fight. No, you can’t fight, kid. He tore it good.” (h/t MMAFighting)

"What happened was it popped out and he had some guys there at the gym [try to put it back in socket] and it f****** ripped the s*** out of it and destroyed his shoulder. I'll tell you, tell him, tell all the fighters, if anything happens to you, jump in a f****** car and go to the hospital. We will pay for everything. People think that these guys at the gym can fix your shoulder, do this s***, do that s***, don't even risk it. Just go to the hospital. It's crazy."

