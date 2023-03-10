Dana White reveals the demands made by Conor McGregor ahead of TUF 31

UFC president Dana White has revealed the demands made by Conor McGregor for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Later this year, the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter will air. The two head coaches will be none other than Conor McGregor and his next opponent Michael Chandler.

In short, this is a big win for the UFC. In addition to boosting the TUF ratings, it also gives them a way to bring Conor back into the mix while building up his actual return to the Octagon.

However, there has been a bit of controversy surrounding his comeback.

In addition to alleged altercations during filming, McGregor reportedly used his influence to get two of his own fighters on the show.

During a recent podcast appearance, Dana White addressed these rumours.

“Conor McGregor was going to coach this season of The Ultimate Fighter and he’s like, ‘yeah, I’ll do it, but I’m bringing two guys that I want to make it right onto the show.’ Then, of course, the f**king media [says], ‘oh, that’s not fair, and what happened to those guys?’ Shut the f**k up. We’ll take care of the guys that aren’t on it, and this is what Conor wants, we’ll give it to him.”

White backs McGregor

“He’s a great partner. Conor is a great partner to work with. Conor and I have never had a problem. You think about this kid went from nobody knew who he was to one of the biggest superstars in all of sports. You’ve never really seen any real public blowouts with me and him. A lot of times when you get that level of fame and money, it f**ks everything up.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s demands? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!