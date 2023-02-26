Dana White on Conor McGregor allegedly kicking fighters off TUF 31: “Who gives a sh*t?”

UFC President Dana White isn’t exactly putting much thought into the rumors surrounding the power Conor McGregor has been given as a coach on “The Ultimate Fighter” season 31. McGregor will coach opposite Michael Chandler, and the two will go one-on-one at some point this year.

Recently, UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns accused McGregor of having his teammate, Loik Radzhabov, kicked off of TUF 31 in favor of his own selection. Well-known MMA manager Daniel Rubenstein also accused McGregor of having three of his fighters: Ken Cross, Mitch Ramirez, and Brandon Jenkins removed from the show.

During the UFC Vegas 70 post-fight press conference, Dana White addressed the TUF 31 rumors surrounding Conor McGregor (via MMAFighting).

“I have no idea,” White said. “Who gives a s***.”

White admitted that some of the “Notorious” one’s requests are fulfilled.

“You’re trying to get guys to commit to coach and to do the coaching commitment, especially when you live in Ireland, you know what I mean? Yeah, Conor’s going to get some things that he wants,” White explained.

With that said, White claimed that if any of the fighters were indeed kicked off TUF 31, they would have something for them.

“Nobody lost an opportunity here. If there were guys that were booked to do that, we’ll do something with them. It’s not just like, hey, see you later, pal, good luck to you. You know? Have a good life, we’ll figure it out, We’ll take care of these guys.”

Whether that means a spot on White’s Contender Series or a preliminary fight on a UFC card for some of the fighters remains to be seen.

What do you think of Dana White’s comments regarding the rumors of Conor McGregor kicking fighters off of Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter?