Paulo Costa responds after UFC president Dana White dubs him a liar

Controversial UFC star Paulo Costa has responded following Dana White’s claims that he lied about their negotiations.

It’s safe to say that things aren’t great between Paulo Costa and the UFC right now. The middleweight contender was scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker last month, but it never quite came to fruition.

Costa came out and suggested that it was due to the pay he was being offered by the promotion. In response, Dana White dismissed Paulo’s claims.

“I just had a situation recently, and I’ll tell you who it was, it was Paulo Costa,” White said. “He is a f*cking lunatic. He acts like a lunatic. And he came out publicly and … kind of said what we offered him. It was the furthest f*cking thing from the truth. It wasn’t true. And this was a while ago, and this is the first time I’ve even talked about it. But, it’s just an example.”

The trials and tribulations of Paulo Costa

“See, these guys will say stuff like that because they know I won’t talk about it publicly because I really don’t give a sh*t,” White continued. “All these people who come out and say ‘The UFC doesn’t pay their fighters, they only pay this percentage of this that and everything else. We got an awful lot of people who sit out and he recently came out about an offer we made and it was the furthest thing from the truth.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Unsurprisingly, Paulo had something to say about his on social media.

Who’s is looking delusional? @DanaWhitesPenis tell them bro pic.twitter.com/CjTVjk5xBL — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 3, 2023

“Who’s is looking delusional? @DanaWhitesPenis tell them bro”

Based on this evidence, it doesn’t seem like we’re going to see Costa in the cage anytime soon.

