Dana White responds to Henry Cejudo’s request for a UFC featherweight title shot: “You want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line?”

UFC president Dana White responded to Henry Cejudo’s recent request for a UFC featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega at UFC 266 last month to mark his latest title defense at 145lbs. Following the fight, Cejudo made it clear that he wants a piece of the champ. “The Messenger” has called out “The Great” in the past for a fight, but until now, White hasn’t taken his calls for the fight seriously. However, Cejudo said that he has a meeting with White this week to talk about the fight, and the UFC president admitted that the two will have a chat about the Volkanovski fight. However, White calls it “a tough conversation.”

Speaking to reporters following Tuesday night’s Contender Series, White responded to what Cejudo said about getting a title shot at 145lbs against Volkanovski. As far as White goes, what Cejudo is asking him about jumping past Max Holloway and the other top contenders at featherweight might be too much for him to chew. But White said he will at least listen.

Dana White tonight on Henry Cejudo: "Listen, he retired. You've been off all this time and you want to come back and fight Volkanovski and jump the line and jump over Max and all these other guys that have been there? It's a tough conversation." — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 6, 2021

Holloway defeated Calvin Kattar earlier this year in one of the top performances in UFC history. He will next fight Yair Rodriguez on November 13. It makes sense that the winner of that fight will be next in line for Volkanovski. However, if Cejudo is able to convince White that it’s him who should be next, then perhaps he will be able to jump the line.

