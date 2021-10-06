Video | Khabib Nurmagomedov squares off with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov entertained fans this week by squaring off with close friend Cristiano Ronaldo during a recent trip to Manchester, England.

Khabib, who has been in the UK for a series of different appearances in the last week or so, spent time at Old Trafford on Saturday to watch his friend Ronaldo play for Manchester United against Everton. While CR7 wasn’t quite able to score the winner, it did give them a chance to reconnect after the game.

Which, as you can see, is what led to this rather entertaining staredown.

“He is a best ever, keep doing your things Champ, you inspire millions of people around the World”

While Ronaldo has had interactions with Conor McGregor in the past it appears as if he’s struck a real bond with Khabib. The Russian is well known for being a big fan of the sport and if he ever does decide to try and make a run at a pro career, Ronaldo will likely be one of the first people he turns to for advice.

