Dana White responds after Dan Hooker calls out Tony Ferguson

UFC President Dana White has responded to Dan Hooker calling for a showdown with former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Hooker last fought in late June, when he lost a decision to Dustin Poirier in a 2020 Fight of the Year contender. Since that setback, he’s expressed interest in fights with Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson.

Speaking to John Hyon Ko of the South China Morning Post, Hooker explained why a Ferguson fight appeals to him.

“Sh*t. It’s going to be another war. I can see why fans want to see that fight, and why people want to see that fight — because I know that’s going to be a crazy fight. I know for a fact, win or loss I’m going on another trip to the hospital if I fight Tony Ferguson,” Hooker said.

“It’s all risk versus reward in this game. If I get past Tony Ferguson I’m right back where to where I would have been had I beaten Dustin Poirier. Like I’d be in exactly the same position,” Hooker added.

“So to get your career turned around in only one fight like that is just an opportunity that I couldn’t go past. But I’m not saying Tony Ferguson is an easy fight. Like that’s the toughest fight in the division as far as I’m concerned. But it’s not something I shy away from.”

Speaking to the assembled media on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, White addressed this callout from Dan Hooker. The UFC boss says he was impressed by the Kiwi’s last performance, but isn’t worrying about booking fights right now. Instead, he’s focused on keeping Fight Island running.

That said, he promised he’ll get hooker “figured out” soon.

“Can Hooker fight Ferguson? I don’t know, we’ll see,” White said (via MMA News). “He put on an incredible performance in his last fight. He looked great and we’ll get you figured out Dan, I promise. Like I said, I’m not making fights right now. I’m still over here [Fight Island] doing what I’m doing here.”