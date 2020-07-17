Kamaru Usman gets lengthy medical suspension following win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

Kamaru Usman may be forced to be on the sidelines longer than originally anticipated.

At UFC 251 on Fight Island, Usman defended his welterweight title against Jorge Masvidal by decision. The champion clearly won four rounds, where many thought he won all five. Usman also didn’t take much damage but he has been handed a 180-day medical suspension.

On the UFC 251 card, only Kamaru Usman, Marcin Tybura, and Davey Grant were handed possible six-month sits. Masvidal, for his losing efforts, was only suspended for 30 days.

The medical suspensions were obtained by official records keeper mixedmartialarts.com. Every fighter on the card got at least a seven-day sit.

UFC 251 medical suspensions:

Kamaru Usman: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray, 21 days no contact.

Jorge Masvidal: suspended 30 days for forehead laceration, 21 days no contact.

Alex Volkanovski: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Max Holloway: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Petr Yan: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Jose Aldo: suspended 45 days due to TKO, mandatory 30 days no contact.

Rose Namajunas: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Jessica Andrade: suspended mandatory seven days.

Amanda Ribas: suspended mandatory seven days.

Paige VanZant: suspended mandatory seven days.

Jiri Prochazka: suspended mandatory seven days.

Volkan Oezdemir: suspended 60 days due to KO, 45 days no contact.

Elizeu Zaleski: suspended mandatory seven days.

Muslim Salikhov: suspended mandatory seven days.

Makwan Amirkhani: suspended mandatory seven days.

Danny Henry: suspended mandatory seven days.

Leonardo Santos: suspended 45 days due to hard bout, 30 days no contact.

Roman Bogatov: suspended 30 days due to hard bout, 21 days no contact.

Marcin Tybura: suspended mandatory seven days.

Maxim Grishin: suspended 180 days or until cleared by nasal X-ray, 21 days no contact

Raulian Paiva: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Karol Rosa: suspended mandatory seven days.

Vanessa Melo: suspended mandatory seven days.

Davey Grant: suspended 180 days or until cleared by oral maxillofacial doctor, 30 days no contact.

Martin Day: suspended 60 days due to KO, 45 days no contact.

It seems likely when Kamaru Usman is able to return, he will defend his belt against Gilbert Burns.

What do you make of the UFC 251 medical suspensions?