Dan Hooker: “Win or loss, I’m going on another trip to the hospital if I fight Tony Ferguson”

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker wants to fight Tony Ferguson next even though he knows he’ll be taking a trip to the hospital afterward — win or lose.

Hooker is coming off of a “Fight of the Year” candidate against Dustin Poirier at UFC on ESPN 12 in a an epic fight that proved he’s among the elite of the lightweight division. Although Hooker lost the decision, he proved he can hang five rounds with one of the best lightweights of all time in Poirier, and Hooker’s stock arguably went up despite the loss.

Since the fight with Poirier, Hooker has mentioned that he’s interested in potential matchups against both Ferguson and Charles Oliveira, two very intriguing fights on paper for fans to enjoy.

Speaking to John Hyon Ko of the South China Morning Post, Hooker explained why he likes the Ferguson matchup even though he knows it will be brutal.

“Sh*t. It’s going to be another war. I can see why fans want to see that fight, and why people want to see that fight — because I know that’s going to be a crazy fight. I know for a fact, win or loss I’m going on another trip to the hospital if I fight Tony Ferguson,” Hooker said.

With Ferguson coming off of a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in an interim title fight at UFC 249, a matchup against Hooker, who is also coming off a loss, makes sense. They are two of the top-five ranked lightweights in the UFC, so the fight makes a lot of sense for both men as they look to get a win and jump back into the title picture at 155lbs, even though Hooker knows that it’s going to be a tough fight against an elite opponent in Ferguson.

“It’s all risk versus reward in this game. If I get past Tony Ferguson I’m right back where to where I would have been had I beaten Dustin Poirier. Like I’d be in exactly the same position,” Hooker said.

“So to get your career turned around in only one fight like that is just an opportunity that I couldn’t go past. But I’m not saying Tony Ferguson is an easy fight. Like that’s the toughest fight in the division as far as I’m concerned. But it’s not something I shy away from.”

Do you want to see Dan Hooker fight Tony Ferguson next or someone else?